 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Johannes Lochner
Johannes Lochner to retire from bobsled after 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Why Lanto Griffin might’ve been the biggest winner at Procore Championship
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
2025 WNBA Awards: Jackie Powell’s picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, and more

Top Clips

nbc_playernews_falconpantherv2_250915.jpg
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3
nbc_playernews_packerbrowns_250915.jpg
Packers vs. Browns likely to be lopsided
coltstitansweek3bet-250915.jpg
Titans have ‘realistic’ chance to win vs. Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Johannes Lochner
Johannes Lochner to retire from bobsled after 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Why Lanto Griffin might’ve been the biggest winner at Procore Championship
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
2025 WNBA Awards: Jackie Powell’s picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, and more

Top Clips

nbc_playernews_falconpantherv2_250915.jpg
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3
nbc_playernews_packerbrowns_250915.jpg
Packers vs. Browns likely to be lopsided
coltstitansweek3bet-250915.jpg
Titans have ‘realistic’ chance to win vs. Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Hawks trade point guard Kobe Bufkin to Nets for cash considerations

  
Published September 15, 2025 06:15 PM

Kobe Bufkin has played in just 27 NBA games across two seasons — because of time in the G-League and injuries — but at Summer League in Las Vegas this July he showed some potential as a point guard who could run the pick-and-roll, like during his 29-point outing against the Heat (17 in the fourth quarter to spark a comeback win).

That was enough to get the Nets to take a chance on him.

Atlanta is trading Bufkin to Brooklyn for cash considerations, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

For Atlanta, this is a salary dump. The Hawks save Bufkin’s $4.5 million salary, putting them $7.7 million below the luxury tax line and $15.4 million below the first apron, where they are hard-capped (plus they create a trade exception they can use for the next year). For the Nets, this move puts them above the league’s salary floor, but they still have $11.4 million in cap space to facilitate trades.

The Nets also get a one-year roll of the dice on Bufkin, to see if he is the point guard who was putting up so many points in Las Vegas, or if he is more the guy who was committing turnovers and not shooting consistently while he was doing so. This is the kind of move Nets GM Sean Marks made a lot during his first rebuild, taking a shot on a flawed player with potential to see if other teams have given up too quickly. Sometimes that works out, sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s a risk worth taking for the Nets, who are in the middle of another rebuild.

Mentions
ATL_Bufkin_Kobe.jpg Kobe Bufkin