Hometown fans love it as Team Pacers win All-Star Skills Challenge

  
Published February 17, 2024 09:54 PM
2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts in the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — It may not come through on the broadcast, but the All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge is often when people in the arena get their beers and pretzels, settle into their seats, and get up their TikTok posts.

Not this year — the Indiana Pacers fans were into the event from the start because their guys were in it. Team Pacers — Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin — gave the fans what they wanted.

Team Pacers won the Skills Challenge.

But it came with lots of drama in a tiebreaker — half-court shots — and it was Pacers’ hometown All-Star Halliburton that ended it.

It looked like the Team Pacers would run away with this early as they won the first skill, the relay, with some flair.

Then they won the passing competition, but that was much tighter with the All-Stars team — Tyrese Maxey, Scottie Barnes and Trae Young — pushing them to a playoff.

Then team All-Star won the shooting contest running away, setting up the half-court tiebreaker.

“I had a blast,” Tyrese Maxey said. “I thought we had a chance to win, giving ourselves a chance to win, winning the shooting competition, and couldn’t make a half-court shot. It happens like that.”

Pacers fans couldn’t be happier.

