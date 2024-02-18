Hometown fans love it as Team Pacers win All-Star Skills Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — It may not come through on the broadcast, but the All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge is often when people in the arena get their beers and pretzels, settle into their seats, and get up their TikTok posts.

Not this year — the Indiana Pacers fans were into the event from the start because their guys were in it. Team Pacers — Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin — gave the fans what they wanted.

Team Pacers won the Skills Challenge.

But it came with lots of drama in a tiebreaker — half-court shots — and it was Pacers’ hometown All-Star Halliburton that ended it.

It looked like the Team Pacers would run away with this early as they won the first skill, the relay, with some flair.

Through the legs, off the backboard 😱



— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Then they won the passing competition, but that was much tighter with the All-Stars team — Tyrese Maxey, Scottie Barnes and Trae Young — pushing them to a playoff.

Team Pacers top them by 2 to take the Team Passing Round in the tiebreaker!



— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Then team All-Star won the shooting contest running away, setting up the half-court tiebreaker.

“I had a blast,” Tyrese Maxey said. “I thought we had a chance to win, giving ourselves a chance to win, winning the shooting competition, and couldn’t make a half-court shot. It happens like that.”

Pacers fans couldn’t be happier.

