How to watch Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Orlando Magic:

The Magic fell 138-129 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, putting an end to their three-game win streak. Jett Howard scored a season-high 30 points, while Jase Richardson and Desmond Bane each added 18 points. Franz Wagner, who currently leads Orlando in scoring (23 ppg), finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the win.

The Magic are still without their star forward, Paolo Banchero, who suffered a left groin strain on November 12. He is second on the team in scoring (21.7 ppg) and leads the Magic in rebounding (8.7 rpg). There is no timetable for Banchero’s return.

Philadelphia 76ers:

The 76ers are coming off a 127-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey led the way for Philadelphia with 27 points, while Trendon Watford added 19 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

Maxey has scored at least 20 points in all 16 games this season. He is second in the league in scoring with 33 points per game, behind only Luka Doncic (34.5 ppg).

Joel Embiid has missed the last seven straight games due to knee soreness. He is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 25

Tonight, Tuesday, November 25 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

How to watch LA Clippers vs LA Lakers :

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 25

Tonight, Tuesday, November 25 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

