How to watch LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader on Peacock starts at 8:00 PM ET when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Orlando Magic. Then, at 11:00 PM, the LA Clippers take on the LA Lakers in a West Coast thriller.

Live coverage tonight begins at 7:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

LA Clippers:

The Clippers (5-12) are off to their worst start since the 2010-2011 season when they started 3-14. The team is coming off a 120-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Ivica Zubac finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard (20 points) and James Harden (19 points) also finished in double figures.

Leonard made his return on Sunday after missing ten straight games with sprains in his right ankle and foot.

However, two of the Clippers’ key players are still sidelined with injury. Three-time All-Star Bradley Beal is out for the season after suffering a fractured hip on November 8. Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a sprained MCL to his right knee on November 16 and will be re-evaluated at the end of December.

LA Lakers:

The Lakers have won the last four straight games, including a 108-106 victory against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. LeBron James finished with 17 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in his first road game of the season. The 23-season NBA veteran returned to action on November 18 after missing the first 14 games of the season with sciatica.

Tonight’s game is the third of four NBA Cup group play games for both the Lakers and Clippers. They are each 2-0 in the NBA Cup and tied for the best record in West Group B.

How to watch LA Clippers vs LA Lakers:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 25

Tonight, Tuesday, November 25 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?



When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 25

Tonight, Tuesday, November 25 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

