How to watch Thunder vs. Suns Game 3: TV channel, live stream, start time

The NBA playoffs on NBC continue Saturday afternoon with the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their first-round series. The game will be on NBC and Peacock.

Defending NBA Finals champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City leads the series 2-0 after winning Game 2, 120-107. Eighth-seed Phoenix is 0-15 when they trail 2-0 in a best-of-seven series.

The biggest question for Oklahoma City going into Saturday (and the coming weeks) is who will step in with Jalen Williams out? Williams put up 41 points through the first two games but had to leave Game 2 midway through the third quarter with a left hamstring injury. The Thunder confirmed Thursday that Williams has a Grade 1 strain and will be reevaluated on a weekly basis. He is not expected to play the remainder of this series.

This is the first time these two franchises have met in the playoffs since the Thunder relocated to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008.

See below for additional information on the Thunder-Suns game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Thunder vs. Suns Game 3

When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Announcing team: Terry Gannon, Jamal Crawford, Jordan Cornette

Terry Gannon, Jamal Crawford, Jordan Cornette TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Series status: Thunder lead 2-0

What other games are on NBC and Peacock Saturday?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game 3 preview

Unless the Suns find something special, and quick, the Thunder will finish this series up by Monday. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a best-of-seven series.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led all scorers through the first two games of the series (25 and 37 points for Games 1 and 2, respectively) and now has 30 career playoff games with 25+ points. He was named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year on Tuesday, leading the league in clutch points (175) during the regular season. (Clutch points are points scored in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within 5 points.)

The Suns’ Devin Booker has 45 points through the first two games but most notably has made headlines in recent days for his criticism of officiating and calling a referee out by name after Game 2. During the game, he was called for a technical late in the third quarter after diving into the Thunder bench to keep the ball inbounds.

“I know I haven’t won a championship in this league, but I have been in it for 11 years now,” Booker said. “To get to this point, to be treated like that, for me to even be saying something out loud, it’s bad. ... Whatever I get fined for, everybody can pull the clips and see where the frustration comes from.”

Suns owner Matt Ishbia defended Booker on X Thursday, saying, “I am 100% behind Devin Booker here. Last night was not a good look for our league.”

Booker was fined $35,000 for criticizing officials by the NBA the same day, but the league rescinded the technical foul after it was “improperly assessed.”

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the first round and 11 games in the conference semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including the first round, the conference semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

How to sign up for Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

