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NBA Playoff Highlights

It’s official, MRI shows Anthony Edwards has bone bruise in left knee, listed as “week to week”

  
Published April 27, 2026 04:01 PM

This is the report we expected, but now it is official.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards underwent an MRI, and it “revealed a left knee hyperextension injury and bone bruise. Edwards will be considered week-to-week,” the Timberwolves announced. Edwards will miss the rest of Minnesota’s first-round series with the Denver Nuggets — the Timberwolves lead that 3-1 — and could miss some or all of the team’s second-round series as well.

Edwards injured his knee when he lept to contest a shot by Denver’s Cameron Johnson and landed awkwardly, hyperextending his left knee. This is the opposite knee from the one with runner’s knee that had bothered him through the end of the regular season and into these playoffs.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said that Edwards will push hard to return this postseason if the Timberwolves can stay alive for that long. He might well return in the next round, a matchup likely against the Spurs, if the Timberwolves advance.

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