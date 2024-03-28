Joel Embiid joining 76ers on road trip, optimism he returns during regular season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees Juan Soto Gleyber Torres
Juan Soto throws out tying run at plate in 9th inning of Yankees’ debut, 5-4 win over Astros
Baltimore Orioles Corbin Burnes
Burnes brilliant in Baltimore debut as Orioles cruise by Angels
nbc_sx_insider450_240323.jpg
5 things to watch for in St Louis Supercross: Three opportunities to make a mistake
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_texaschildrenshl_240328.jpg
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_hky_minnbestgoals_240328.jpg
Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
nbc_nfl_zammitrwccompilation_240328.jpg
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees Juan Soto Gleyber Torres
Juan Soto throws out tying run at plate in 9th inning of Yankees’ debut, 5-4 win over Astros
Baltimore Orioles Corbin Burnes
Burnes brilliant in Baltimore debut as Orioles cruise by Angels
nbc_sx_insider450_240323.jpg
5 things to watch for in St Louis Supercross: Three opportunities to make a mistake
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_texaschildrenshl_240328.jpg
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_hky_minnbestgoals_240328.jpg
Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
nbc_nfl_zammitrwccompilation_240328.jpg
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joel Embiid joining 76ers on road trip, optimism he returns during regular season

  
Published March 28, 2024 07:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the LA Clippersat the Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s not likely he will play during it, but the fact Joel Embiid is going with the 76ers on a two-game road trip is a good sign for his return.

Nick Nurse said Embiid would travel with the team to Cleveland and Toronto, but there is still no official timeline for Embiid’s return.

“I’d love to give you one,” Nurse said of a timeline, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’d love to not have to continue this — and that means he’s back playing, right? Again, I think that it’s coming.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN took that a step further, saying there was optimism Embiid would return before the end of the regular season.

Philadelphia has nine games remaining and, in an ideal world, would get Embiid back for four or five games before the end of the season to get his legs under him.

Philadelphia sits eighth in the East, half-a-game back of Miami at seven and 1.5 back of Indiana in sixth. Both the 76ers and Heat have much easier schedules the rest of the way than the Pacers and everyone would like to avoid the play-in (as well as facing Boston in the first round). Getting Embiid back could help boost the 76ers in the standings, but what matters more is having him healthy and with some conditioning so he is playing back near his MVP level — any playoff run the 76ers might make has that as a foundation.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers