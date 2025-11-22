 Skip navigation
Kawhi Leonard expected to return to struggling Clippers Sunday vs. Cavaliers

  
Published November 22, 2025 01:09 PM

The Los Angeles Clippers, losers of 9-of-10, needed some good news.

They got it Saturday: Kawhi Leonard will return to the rotation on Sunday, when Los Angeles visits Cleveland, a story broken by NBA insider Chris Haynes, and since confirmed by other sources. At that point, Leonard will have missed 10 games due to a foot and ankle sprain.

That means Leonard should be available when the Clippers take on the Lakers in a critical Group B NBA Cup game, which you can watch on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.

Leonard averaged 24.4 points on 50.5% shooting, plus grabbing 5.7 rebounds a game in the six games he played before his injury.

Coach Tyronn Lue has been preaching patience in Los Angeles as the team has fallen to 4-11 on the season and 13th in the West. (The Clippers don’t own their first-round pick, it goes to Oklahoma City as the last piece of the Paul George trade, so there is no reason for them to tank.)

“Just stay with it...” Lue said recently when asked his message to Clippers fans. “It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. And so then we get some more guys back, it could be a different story.”

He’s getting one guy back, and a critical guy in Leonard. However, the Clippers remain without Bradley Beal (hip surgery, done for the season) and Derrick Jones Jr. (sprained MCL).

