 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 27 IndyCar - Streets of St Petersburg Practice
IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete on NBC: How to watch, start times, schedules, streaming
Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Duop Reath continues to thrive as starter
Donny Schatz 03
Donny Schatz scores 500th win in the Bike Week Jamboree at Volusia Speedway Park
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenlmvp_240304.jpg
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
nbc_roto_bteaac_240304.jpg
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
nbc_pl_update_240304.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 27 IndyCar - Streets of St Petersburg Practice
IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete on NBC: How to watch, start times, schedules, streaming
Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Duop Reath continues to thrive as starter
Donny Schatz 03
Donny Schatz scores 500th win in the Bike Week Jamboree at Volusia Speedway Park
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenlmvp_240304.jpg
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
nbc_roto_bteaac_240304.jpg
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
nbc_pl_update_240304.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kelly Olynyk, Raptors agree to two-year, $26.25 million contract extension

  
Published March 5, 2024 07:56 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 10: Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on February 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Toronto-born Kelly Olynyk is staying home.

The Raptors announced they have reached an extension to keep Olynyk — who Toronto acquired at the trade deadline — with the team and prevent him from hitting free agency this summer. This is a two-year deal worth $26.25 million (the max the Raptors could offer), reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his career in Toronto,” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said in a statement. “In addition to his unique skill set and ability to stretch the floor, Kelly is a leader and brings a veteran voice to our locker room.”

In nine games coming off the bench for the Raptors, Olynyk has averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds a game. There is a natural fit with Olynyk, who spaces the floor and can pull bigs out of the paint, opening up driving lanes for Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

The Raptors have Olynyk taken care of but have a number of other decisions to make this summer, starting with the price offered to back restricted free agent Immanuel Quickley. Then there is whether to pick up the team option on Bruce Brown. Masai Ujiri and the front office can create a lot of cap space and further rework the roster, or bring much of this group back and see what they look like when healthy and given a full season.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason north of the border, one thing we know for sure now is Olynyk will be back.

Mentions
Kelly Olynyk.png Kelly Olynyk Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors