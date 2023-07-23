Kemba Walker to continue career in Europe, signs with AS Monaco

Kemba Walker tried but could not keep his knees healthy enough the past couple of seasons to contribute to the Knicks and then Mavericks, so he is taking his talents to Europe.

Walker, 33, has signed to play next season with AS Monaco, which plays in the French league, something the team confirmed.

ᴋᴇᴍʙᴀ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇʀ ᴇsᴛ ᴍᴏɴéɢᴀsǫᴜᴇ 🔴⚪️



✍️ L'AS Monaco est heureuse d'annoncer la signature pour la saison à venir du meneur américain 🇺🇸



4️⃣ fois All-Star 🌟 le meilleur marqueur de l'histoire des Charlotte Hornets (12 009 points) a disputé 750 matchs en NBA 🔛



🚀… pic.twitter.com/FYFX1ionHh — AS Monaco Basket 🇲🇨 (@ASMonaco_Basket) July 21, 2023

“The club was very interested in me, and I just wanted to be part of a club that wanted me, that believed in me,” Walker said in a statement released by the team. “I saw that the leaders felt that I could help them reach another level. That’s what convinced me, and what made me decide to join Monaco. In addition, it is an extraordinary city where I want to spend time and gain a new life experience. So it’s going to be a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I just want to keep playing basketball at a high level, and Monaco allows me to do that.”

Of course he would like to return to the NBA, but Walker seems realistic about that option.

“The NBA is obviously the main focus, but I played there for many years,” Walker said. “For now, I am only focusing on my new adventure, this experience that awaits me with the new life I will have. I am so excited and looking forward to this opportunity in Monaco.”

Walker is an elite offensive point guard when healthy who averaged 19.3 points a game for his career, is a four-time All-Star and All-NBA player who also led the UConn Huskies to a title in 2011.

