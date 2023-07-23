 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl
Terry McLaurin
2023 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm200_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Lyles breaks Bolt’s record with world lead 200m
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstage1hl_230723.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
oly_atw400h_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Bol dominates Diamond League London 400m hurdles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl
Terry McLaurin
2023 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm200_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Lyles breaks Bolt’s record with world lead 200m
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstage1hl_230723.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
oly_atw400h_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Bol dominates Diamond League London 400m hurdles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kemba Walker to continue career in Europe, signs with AS Monaco

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 23, 2023 11:11 AM
NBA: DEC 10 Mavericks at Bulls

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Mavericks Guard Kemba Walker (34) brings the ball up court during a NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls on December 10, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kemba Walker tried but could not keep his knees healthy enough the past couple of seasons to contribute to the Knicks and then Mavericks, so he is taking his talents to Europe.

Walker, 33, has signed to play next season with AS Monaco, which plays in the French league, something the team confirmed.

“The club was very interested in me, and I just wanted to be part of a club that wanted me, that believed in me,” Walker said in a statement released by the team. “I saw that the leaders felt that I could help them reach another level. That’s what convinced me, and what made me decide to join Monaco. In addition, it is an extraordinary city where I want to spend time and gain a new life experience. So it’s going to be a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I just want to keep playing basketball at a high level, and Monaco allows me to do that.”

Of course he would like to return to the NBA, but Walker seems realistic about that option.

“The NBA is obviously the main focus, but I played there for many years,” Walker said. “For now, I am only focusing on my new adventure, this experience that awaits me with the new life I will have. I am so excited and looking forward to this opportunity in Monaco.”

Walker is an elite offensive point guard when healthy who averaged 19.3 points a game for his career, is a four-time All-Star and All-NBA player who also led the UConn Huskies to a title in 2011.

Mentions
Kemba Walker.jpg Kemba Walker