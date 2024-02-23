 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Cut Line: PGA Tour leaves West Coast in need of some signature moments
Day 2 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA
George Mason v George Washington
How to watch Men’s A10 Basketball this weekend on USA Network: Schedule, match ups, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
nbc_roto_bteecchamp_240222.jpg
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Cut Line: PGA Tour leaves West Coast in need of some signature moments
Day 2 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Hallie Clarke becomes youngest world champion in skeleton after switch from USA
George Mason v George Washington
How to watch Men’s A10 Basketball this weekend on USA Network: Schedule, match ups, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
nbc_roto_bteecchamp_240222.jpg
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Durant confronts Mavericks fan who called him a ‘b****' pregame

  
Published February 23, 2024 12:11 PM
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant was jogging onto the court in Dallas for pregame warmups when he heard a woman behind him call him a “b****.”

Durant didn’t ignore it, he spun around and confronted the woman and man she was with. The woman held out her hands like she wanted to shake hands with Durant (he was having none of it) and the couple seemed surprised by his negative reaction. Then the guy said he had a sports podcast and that’s when Durant walked away — but he returned to ensure security did not eject them. Jonah Javad of WFAA caught it on video.

After the game (a Suns loss to the red-hot Mavericks) Durant spoke about the incident with Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“My thing was like, even though you called me a b**** as I’m running out with my back turned, people usually do that, call me coward, b**** with my back turned, and it wasn’t too many people around,” Durant said. “I know you don’t mean that and I’m not going to get you kicked out because you paid your money for these tickets, you had a couple of drinks and I understand how people get, but it’s better ways to try to get my attention and talk to me other than call me a b**** out my name because you’re protected in these arenas...

“It wasn’t that big of a deal,” Durant said. “It’s like, they don’t look at us as humans sometimes. So when you get a chance to let a person know how you feel real quick, then they’ll backtrack. See, we’re animals, we’re circus acts, we’re entertainers to them instead of real people.”

Post COVID, there has been more name calling and over-the-top behavior from some fans toward players — and more players willing to call people out for it. Sometimes it’s just a drunk fan crossing the line, occasionally it can be tied to a frustrated fan who lost gambling, and some people are just, um, jerks (to put it politely). As players grow frustrated with the trend, arena security has become more in tune with it (in some cities, at least) and more fans are getting ejected for behavior.

Durant’s sentiment that fans often see players as two-dimensional entertainers and not people is common among NBA players. Players understand that fans pay for their tickets and with that have some rights to “boo” a player or let their voice be heard, but there is a line of common decency that should not be crossed. Like calling a player a b**** when they are running out on the court.

Mentions
Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks