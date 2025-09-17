Kevin Durant says he’ll play in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at age 39 ‘If I’m still me’

Kevin Durant is the greatest US Olympic men’s basketball player ever, the Olympic GOAT. He has scored more points (518) than any American playing in the Olympics, and after Paris in 2024, he has four Olympic gold medals, the most of any men’s hooper in our nation’s history.

How about making it five gold medals?

Asked about playing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Durant said he’d be up for it — but only if he’s still the player he is now, who could make an impact. Via the must-follow Swish Cultures:

KD On playing in the 2028 Olympics 😂 “If I’m still me I’ll play I don’t want that veteran sit on the end of the bench and get your 5th”via @ashtenjewell pic.twitter.com/WjdgJFEHqy — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) September 17, 2025

The 2028 USA team will be a transition from the Durant, LeBron James, and in Paris Stephen Curry era to the next generation of American players. That likely includes Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Devin Booker (all of whom picked up a gold in Paris) as well as a younger crop of players such as Cooper Flagg and Paolo Banchero, among others.

Los Angeles is also shaping up to be the USA’s toughest test to continue its Olympic dominance (five straight golds for the men). France won silver in Paris when Victor Wembanyama was too young to drink, the prime version of him in 2028 is likely the best player in the world, leading a deep team that could include Alex Sarr, Tidjane Salaun, and some of the country’s young guards and wings coming up such as Bilal Coulibaly. Serbia and Nikola Jokic will still be in the mix, as will a German team that is the most recent EuroBasket and World Cup champion.

We’ll see if Durant returns as the bridge to a younger generation to help them win gold.