Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis out at least 3-4 weeks with torn meniscus

The Sacramento Kings can’t seem to catch a break. On the day they expect Keegan Murray to make his season debut following thumb surgery comes this news.

Center Domantas Sabonis will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, news broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by the Kings.

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, has averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds a game this season despite battling through a series of smaller injuries. He had missed four games already this season, including the Kings’ most recent loss against Oklahoma City.

Look for Drew Eubanks and Precious Achiuwa to get more run with Sabonis out.

Sacramento is off to a rough start this season, having lost seven in a row and falling to 3-12. There had been rumors that the Kings would be open to trade offers on Sabonis as the February trade deadline approached, but now teams will see him healthy and back on the court before considering a move. Hopefully, he will return to the court around.