Jeeno Thitikul, battling wrist injury, closes in on player of the year; Somi Lee leads LPGA finale
Doug Ghim narrowly misses 59, co-leads at RSM in bid to keep PGA Tour card
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats

Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis out at least 3-4 weeks with torn meniscus

  
Published November 20, 2025 07:03 PM

The Sacramento Kings can’t seem to catch a break. On the day they expect Keegan Murray to make his season debut following thumb surgery comes this news.

Center Domantas Sabonis will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, news broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by the Kings.

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, has averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds a game this season despite battling through a series of smaller injuries. He had missed four games already this season, including the Kings’ most recent loss against Oklahoma City.

Look for Drew Eubanks and Precious Achiuwa to get more run with Sabonis out.

Sacramento is off to a rough start this season, having lost seven in a row and falling to 3-12. There had been rumors that the Kings would be open to trade offers on Sabonis as the February trade deadline approached, but now teams will see him healthy and back on the court before considering a move. Hopefully, he will return to the court around.

