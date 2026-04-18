Raptors vs Cavaliers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 18

The Toronto Raptors (46-36) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30) during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cleveland added James Harden this season and with him in the lineup, Cleveland went 18-6 and he averaged 20.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell era have yet to make it past the second round and neither has Harden dating back to 2017-18.

Toronto went 3-0 versus Cleveland this season with wins of 11, 13, and 11 points — all double digits. The Raptors have not been in the playoffs in 2022-23 and has not made it past the first round since 2019-20. The Raptors finished the regular season with the fifth-rated defense and 15th ranked offense.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 1:10 PM EST

1:10 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: Prime Video

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Game Odds: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Toronto Raptors (+280), Cleveland Cavaliers (-345)

Toronto Raptors (+280), Cleveland Cavaliers (-345) Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -7.5 with the Total set at 217.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

PG Immanuel Quickley

SG Brandon Ingram

SF RJ Barrett

PF Scottie Barnes

SF Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been declared QUESTIONABLE of tonight’s game

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland is an NBA worst 33-49 ATS

Cleveland is an NBA-worst 16-25 ATS at home

Cleveland is 42-40 to the Under and 24-17 to the Under as the home team

Toronto is 50-32 to the Under, ranking tied for second-best

Toronto is 42-40 ATS

Toronto is 11-11 ATS as a road underdog

Toronto is 15-7 to the Under as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Raptors and Cavaliers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Raptors +9.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Raptors +9.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 220.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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