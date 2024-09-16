Klay Thompson on Mavericks: ‘I know we can do something special’

This offseason, the Dallas Mavericks upgraded a team that emerged from the rock/paper/scissors West last season and reached the NBA Finals. While starter Derrick Jones Jr. is gone, in his place is the big splash of Klay Thompson, plus Naji Marshall (a two-way wing whose role will grow as the season goes on) and veteran guards Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Thompson is already in Dallas — and bonded with teammates during a voluntary team mini-camp in Los Angeles by taking his teammates on a boat ride out to Catalina — and he told Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoop Journal he sees real potential with this team.

“I’m excited; it’s a whole new chapter of my career that has the potential to be really special,” he said. “The team was so close last year—three wins away from a championship — so I know we have the ingredients for success. We just have to stay together and build week by week. I know we can do something special, and that’s why I’m here early, just to get a feel for the city and the lay of the land. And I’m having fun while doing it.”

Thompson, 34, averaged 17.9 points a game last season while shooting 38.7% from 3 — he brings a needed catch-and-shoot game to space the floor around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, he’s not near the All-Defensive Team player he was before his injuries and his offensive game is inconsistent — the last game we saw him, the play-in against Sacramento, he shot 0-of-10.

Thompson wants to change the narrative around him and the Mavericks have bet on a motivated veteran playing closer to his vintage self. Thompson and his four rings also bring championship experience Dallas could use. Combine that with Marshall and his defense and the Mavericks believe they have an upgrade on the wing.

Thompson has always been a player living in the moment, which is certainly the case in Dallas. Thompson participated in the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic charity fundraiser in Dallas. He was part of the team’s voluntary summer workouts in Los Angeles, where he set up a boat trip to Catalina for his teammates.

“We had a great crossing. The water was beautiful that day, the sun was out, and it was awesome,” Thompson said. “We did a lot of fun things, whether it was diving off the boat, riding jet skis, or just swimming to shore. It was such a beautiful day, and I think those moments as teammates are the ones you cherish for life. Now it’s go time, so we don’t have as much leisurely time to do that, but I’ll cherish that memory forever.”

Now things start to get serious in Dallas, where they are in the mix at the top of the West but have to find their way through some quality teams again to get back to the Finals.