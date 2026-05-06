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NBA Playoff Highlights

Lakers’ Luka Doncic says he’s ‘feeling good’ but return from strained hamstring remains uncertain

  
Published May 6, 2026 05:15 PM

It’s not exactly a state secret: If the Lakers are going to have a chance against the Thunder in the second round, they are going to need Luka Doncic.

On Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Doncic spoke to reporters about his potential return from a left hamstring strain and nothing much has changed. Here’s what he said, via Khobi Price of The California Post.

“Obviously, this is a different injury than I ever had,” said Doncic. “It’s been [the] second time I [injured the hamstring this season]. So recovery has been a little longer. But I’m feeling good. Working every day, so I’m trying to come back.”

Doncic injured his hamstring in Oklahoma City on April 2, just more than a month ago. He said on Wednesday that he was told he would be out for eight weeks. He added that this is why he flew to Spain, to get PRP treatment on the hamstring in hopes of speeding his recovery. This was not his first hamstring injury this season, he missed four games in February due to a milder version of the same injury.

Lakers coach JJ Redick simply said, “When he’s ready to play, he should play.”

Doncic owned up to being frustrated by the timing of all this.

“It’s very frustrating,” Doncic said. “I don’t think people understand how frustrating it is. All I wanna do is play basketball, especially this time. It’s the best time to play basketball. It’s very frustrating seeing what my team is doing. I’m very proud of them. It’s been very tough, too, just to sit and watch them play.”

The Lakers did a good defensive job on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 1, limiting him to 18 points and forcing seven turnovers, plus Lebron James had a strong game with 27 points and six assists — and the Lakers still only scored 90 points and lost by 18. Game 2 is Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

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