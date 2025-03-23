LeBron James, Rui Hachimura return from injuries for Lakers Saturday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
LaurenBetts.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament First Round schedule
Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets
Blackhawks’ Patrick Maroon, a 3-time Stanley Cup champion, says he’s retiring after the season

Top Clips

nbc_sx_thrasherintrv_250322.jpg
Thrasher ‘kept fighting’ for Birmingham win
nbc_golf_spieththomas_250322.jpg
Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3
nbc_horse_roadtokentucky_250322.jpg
Tiztastic’s Kentucky Derby outlook after Louisiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
LaurenBetts.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament First Round schedule
Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets
Blackhawks’ Patrick Maroon, a 3-time Stanley Cup champion, says he’s retiring after the season

Top Clips

nbc_sx_thrasherintrv_250322.jpg
Thrasher ‘kept fighting’ for Birmingham win
nbc_golf_spieththomas_250322.jpg
Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3
nbc_horse_roadtokentucky_250322.jpg
Tiztastic’s Kentucky Derby outlook after Louisiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

LeBron James, Rui Hachimura return from injuries for Lakers Saturday

  
Published March 22, 2025 10:01 PM

After missing six games with a strained groin, LeBron James will return to the Lakers lineup Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, something the team has confirmed. Rui Hachimura is set to make his return as well.

The Lakers kept their heads above water going 3-3 with LeBron out thanks to Luka Doncic powering the Lakers’ offense, until he had to miss time with an ankle issue. However, in those games, it became clear how much the Lakers still rely on 40-year-old LeBron to be the glue guy who does whatever it takes to get wins. His high IQ play was missed.

What fell off without LeBron is the Lakers’ defense, which was in the top 10 in the NBA after the trade deadline with LeBron in the lineup, but in the six games with him out, it fell to 18th in the league.

Hachimura’s return gives Redick more size and shooting to mix and match, depending on the opponent.

The Lakers sit third in a crowded top of the Western Conference. Houston, Los Angeles, Denver and Memphis are all within three games of each other for the 2-5 seeds in the conference. The Lakers are two back of Houston for the No. 2 seed and should get a boost from LeBron’s return, but they also have the toughest remaining schedule of any of those teams.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James LAL_Hachimura_Rui.jpg Rui Hachimura Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers