LeBron James, Rui Hachimura return from injuries for Lakers Saturday

After missing six games with a strained groin, LeBron James will return to the Lakers lineup Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, something the team has confirmed. Rui Hachimura is set to make his return as well.

The Lakers kept their heads above water going 3-3 with LeBron out thanks to Luka Doncic powering the Lakers’ offense, until he had to miss time with an ankle issue. However, in those games, it became clear how much the Lakers still rely on 40-year-old LeBron to be the glue guy who does whatever it takes to get wins. His high IQ play was missed.

What fell off without LeBron is the Lakers’ defense, which was in the top 10 in the NBA after the trade deadline with LeBron in the lineup, but in the six games with him out, it fell to 18th in the league.

Hachimura’s return gives Redick more size and shooting to mix and match, depending on the opponent.

The Lakers sit third in a crowded top of the Western Conference. Houston, Los Angeles, Denver and Memphis are all within three games of each other for the 2-5 seeds in the conference. The Lakers are two back of Houston for the No. 2 seed and should get a boost from LeBron’s return, but they also have the toughest remaining schedule of any of those teams.