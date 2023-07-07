 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Previews - Day -4
Joey Mantia, three-time world champion, retires from speed skating
Anze Kopitar
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Jeremiyah Love, incoming freshman running back, four-star recruit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_livefromlinrecap_230706.jpg
Lin carrying lessons through U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Previews - Day -4
Joey Mantia, three-time world champion, retires from speed skating
Anze Kopitar
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Jeremiyah Love, incoming freshman running back, four-star recruit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_livefromlinrecap_230706.jpg
Lin carrying lessons through U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lillard trade update: Stalemate continues as Lillard’s camp pushes Miami or bust scenario

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 7, 2023 09:15 AM

The update on the Daman Lillard trade saga is there isn’t much of an update.

The situation continues to drag out as Lillard continues to demand a trade to Miami or bust, Portland continues not to like the Heat’s straight up offer, and efforts to get a third and maybe fourth team into a massive trade continue. Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin told the Oregonian’s Aaron J. Fentress he wants the Trail Blazers to “have a meaningful negotiation with Miami.”

Portland is under no obligation — other than trying to do right by a long-standing member of the franchise — to trade Lillard where he wants to go. More than that, the Trail Blazers are starting a rebuild around Scoot Henderson and GM Joe Cronin has said he will do what is best for the team . Lillard is under contract for four more years at $216.2 million, making more than $63 million at age 36, and in that sense doesn’t have leverage like Bradley Beal (no trade clause) or James Harden (expiring contract).

What would happen if Lillard were traded to a place her didn’t want to go? Mark Medina of Sportsnaut asked someone close to Lillard exactly that .

“He just wouldn’t go,” a person familiar with Lillard’s thinking told Sportsnaut. “He just wouldn’t report.”

“I don’t think the other team would trade for him knowing that he doesn’t want to be there,” the person familiar with Lillard’s thinking told Sportsnaut. “He’s a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer so they should respect his wishes.”

Really? Lillard is going to leave more than $200 million on the table? Does he strike anyone as the kind of disruptor that Jimmy Butler was in Minnesota or James Harden was in Houston?

Lillard’s only recent comments were to be surprised by what is being said about his trade request.

Expect the Lillard trade situation to drag out for a while longer, the sides appear nowhere close to a resolution.

Mentions
damian lillard.png Damian Lillard Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers