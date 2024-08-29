 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14
Alana Reid, Bayanda Walaza win 100m at world U20 championships
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey
Alex Palou arrives at Milwaukee on the verge of a third IndyCar Series Championship
nbc_oht_wnbaplayoffpicture_240826.jpg
2024 WNBA Power Rankings: Liberty, Lynx in a class of their own, but the Fever climb the ranks

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240828.jpg
IndyCar returns to Milwaukee Mile this weekend
nbc_golf_rexlavroku_240828.jpg
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
nbc_moto_t24smxplayoffprev_240828.jpg
Who has chance of beating Deegan for SMX Playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14
Alana Reid, Bayanda Walaza win 100m at world U20 championships
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey
Alex Palou arrives at Milwaukee on the verge of a third IndyCar Series Championship
nbc_oht_wnbaplayoffpicture_240826.jpg
2024 WNBA Power Rankings: Liberty, Lynx in a class of their own, but the Fever climb the ranks

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240828.jpg
IndyCar returns to Milwaukee Mile this weekend
nbc_golf_rexlavroku_240828.jpg
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
nbc_moto_t24smxplayoffprev_240828.jpg
Who has chance of beating Deegan for SMX Playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lonnie Walker IV signs training camp contract with Celtics, could fill final roster spot

  
Published August 28, 2024 09:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Lonnie Walker IV #8 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Earlier on Wednesday, Spurs Guard Devin Vassell didn’t understand how Lonnie Walker IV was still a free agent.

The Boston Celtics agreed with Vassell and have signed Walker to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, giving him a chance to make the team, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

An Exhibit 10 contract means that Walker will come to training camp with the Celtics and, if he does not make the final roster, would get a bonus if he signed with the Celtics G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws (last season that bonus could be up to $75,000). If he can make the roster, Walker would provide scoring depth on the wing for Boston heading into the marathon of a season.

The Celtics have 14 guaranteed contracts heading into training camp, so they have one more roster spot they can fill. However, since Boston is already a second-apron team deep into the luxury tax, it may choose to keep that roster spot open both to save money and for flexibility in making a trade or other move later.

Vassell was right, the fact Walker was still available is a sign of just how tight the market is. Walker was a reliable scorer off the bench for Brooklyn early last season. However, he missed a month with a knee injury, slumped some on his return, and by the end of the season, interim coach Kevin Ollie was not leaning on him nearly as much.

Walker is a capable NBA rotation player, he deserves at least a guaranteed minimum contract somewhere. If that somewhere is Boston, the defending champions just got deeper and better on a potential steal of a contract.

Mentions
Lonnie Walker IV.png Lonnie Walker IV Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics