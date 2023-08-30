 Skip navigation
Harrison Bader New York Yankees
Harrison Bader placed on waivers by the Yankees, AP source says
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac discusses Jett Lawrence and generational racing on the Title 24 podcast
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Fan charges at Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr.
Fans who made contact with Braves' Acuña charged with trespassing, disturbing peace

Mavericks officially waive JaVale McGee, Kings reportedly interested in free agent

  
Published August 29, 2023 09:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: JaVale McGee #00 of the Dallas Mavericks against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As expected, the Dallas Mavericks have officially waived center JaVale McGee, will stretch out the remaining $11.7 million on his contract, and make the veteran a free agent.

The Kings reportedly are interested in picking him up, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT.

If they bring in McGee, the Kings are set to have a little competition at training camp to see who will back up Domantas Sabonis at the five. They have Alex Len under contract, a partially guaranteed contract for Nerlens Noel, a partially guaranteed contract for Neemias Queta, and they have Trey Lyles locked up and he played some small-ball five last season. McGee is a three-time NBA champion (twice with the Warriors, plus the Lakers in the bubble), and Sacramento might value that in the locker room of a team with young stars.

Dallas brought in McGee last season after Kevon Looney pushed them around in the 2021 playoffs (and seeing guys in the West like Nikola Jokić they had to deal with). It didn’t work out, McGee looked slower and did not fit with Luka Dončić. Within a couple of months McGee was completely out of the rotation in Dallas.

There could be other teams interested as well. Nobody is going to pick McGee up off waivers — they would take on his $11.7 million contract the Mavericks gave him — but teams can reach out to sign him as a free agent once he clears waivers. McGee will get the minimum and will have to push to get a fully guaranteed deal at this point in his career.

