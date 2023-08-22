Mavericks reportedly to waive-and-extend JaVale McGee, making him a free agent

Fifteen-year NBA veteran JaVale McGee is about to be a free agent.

The Dallas Mavericks have decided to waive and stretch the two-remaining years on McGee’s contract, a story first reported by Marc Stein.

The Mavericks are expected to waive-and-stretch veteran center JaVale McGee by the league's Aug. 31 deadline, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, barring an unforeseen trade that requires the inclusion of McGee's contract.



— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 22, 2023

This will make McGee a free agent who likely draws interest from a couple of teams (for a deep bench role).

As noted by friend-of-this-site Keith Smith, McGee is owed $11.7 million over the next two years by the Mavericks. McGee will get paid — it’s a guaranteed contract — but because he is stretched, he will cost $2.3 million a season for five years on the official Mavericks’ books.

Last summer the Mavericks used much of their taxpayer mid-level exception to bring in McGee with the idea he would be the big man they could put on the court against the other dominant big men in the West (this was prompted by Kevon Looney looking great against the Mavericks in the playoffs). However, the fit never worked and McGee was quickly out of the rotation entirely.

Dallas is deep along the front lines next season with Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes at the five, plus both Maxi Kleber and Grant Williams can play the role in some small-ball lineups. After last season, there were not going to be a lot of minutes for McGee.

Now he can sign with a team that wants him.