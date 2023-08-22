 Skip navigation
Top News

Mavericks reportedly to waive-and-extend JaVale McGee, making him a free agent

  
Published August 22, 2023 04:53 PM
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 7: JaVale McGee #00 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on April 7, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Fifteen-year NBA veteran JaVale McGee is about to be a free agent.

The Dallas Mavericks have decided to waive and stretch the two-remaining years on McGee’s contract, a story first reported by Marc Stein.

This will make McGee a free agent who likely draws interest from a couple of teams (for a deep bench role).

As noted by friend-of-this-site Keith Smith, McGee is owed $11.7 million over the next two years by the Mavericks. McGee will get paid — it’s a guaranteed contract — but because he is stretched, he will cost $2.3 million a season for five years on the official Mavericks’ books.

Last summer the Mavericks used much of their taxpayer mid-level exception to bring in McGee with the idea he would be the big man they could put on the court against the other dominant big men in the West (this was prompted by Kevon Looney looking great against the Mavericks in the playoffs). However, the fit never worked and McGee was quickly out of the rotation entirely.

Dallas is deep along the front lines next season with Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes at the five, plus both Maxi Kleber and Grant Williams can play the role in some small-ball lineups. After last season, there were not going to be a lot of minutes for McGee.

Now he can sign with a team that wants him.

