How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

Coverage of the 2026 NBA playoffs continues tonight on NBC and Peacock when Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview:

The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109 on Saturday, cutting Detroit’s series lead to 2-1. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 35 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 19 points and 7 assists.

CLUTCH BUCKET BY JAMES HARDEN 💯



CAVS WIN GAME 3 AT HOME.



DET (2-1) CLE I Game 4: Monday, 8pm/et, NBC/Peacock pic.twitter.com/5pGwd3ZUOy — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2026

Cade Cunningham finished with a 27-point triple-double (10 rebounds, 10 assists) but committed eight of Detroit’s 15 turnovers.

“That’s too many turnovers for us as a group. Sixteen is too many,” said Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the game. “Give up 27 points off those turnovers … our defense is so stingy if we get you in the half court. We’ve just got to make sure we get shots on goal so we can set our defense and make people have to work through it.”

The Pistons are looking to reach their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2008, while the Cavaliers look to reach their first Conference Finals since 2018.

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How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Tonight, Monday, May 11

Tonight, Monday, May 11 Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.