Thunder vs. Lakers – Game 4 Round 2 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for May 11

Oklahoma City looks to close out their series with the Lakers tonight in Los Angeles. They lead LeBron James and co. three games to none. Each game has remained relatively close through three quarters only to see the Thunder roll in the fourth quarter and win by double digits. Their depth, pace, and defensive pressure have overwhelmed Los Angeles at every turn, and their dominance has been consistent both in Oklahoma City and in Game 3 in SoCal.

The Lakers have repeatedly doubled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and dared the rest of the Thunder to knock down shots. They have slowed down SGA, but the aforementioned depth has made plays. Chet Holmgren scored 19 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, Cason Wallace had 16 off the bench in 25 minutes, and Isaiah Joe was 4-6 from deep in the 131-108 win Saturday.

Down 0–3, the Lakers face a deficit no team in NBA history has ever overcome, and their performances so far haven’t suggested a breakthrough is imminent. LeBron James and Austin Reaves have carried or attempted to carry the offense, but turnovers, inconsistent shooting, and the absence of Luka Dončić (hamstring) have left Los Angeles overwhelmed.

The Lakers’ path to extending the series requires near-perfect execution: controlling tempo, limiting turnovers, and finding reliable scoring beyond James. Rui Hachimura’s strong Game 3 performance—21 points and five made three’s—offers a glimmer of hope, but Los Angeles will need multiple players to exceed expectations to stay alive. Their defense must also find answers for Oklahoma City’s balanced attack, which has punished every coverage adjustment so far.

Should the Thunder close out the series tonight – and they are heavy favorites to do so - they know they’ll have more than likely a week off as Minnesota and San Antonio are knotted up at two games apiece in the other West semifinal.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder vs. Lakers

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

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Game Odds: Thunder vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-520), Los Angeles Lakers (+390)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-520), Los Angeles Lakers (+390) Spread: Thunder -10.5

Thunder -10.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game opened Thunder -9.5 with the Game Total set at 211.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Luguentz Dort

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SG Ajay Mitchell

PF Chet Holmgren

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Marcus Smart

SG Austin Reaves

C Deandre Ayton

PF Rui Hachimura

SF LeBron James

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game



Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Lakers

The Lakers are 30-15 at home this season

The Thunder are 33-10 on the road this season

The Lakers are 49-41-1 ATS this season

OKC is 44-44-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 49 of the Thunder’s 89 games this season (49-40)

The OVER has cashed in 46 of the Lakers’ 91 games this season (46-45)

Chet Holmgren is averaging 21.3 points and 10 rebounds per game in this series

is averaging 21.3 points and 10 rebounds per game in this series Ajay Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 assists per game in this series

is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 assists per game in this series Cason Wallace has seen his point totals increase from 5 to 12 to 16 in this series

has seen his point totals increase from 5 to 12 to 16 in this series Austin Reaves has turned the ball over 14 times in this series

has turned the ball over 14 times in this series LeBron James is averaging 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in this series

is averaging 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in this series Luke Kennard is 7-13 from 3-point range in this series including 4-6 in Game 3

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Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Lakers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -10.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -10.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 214.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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