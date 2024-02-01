NBA champion, Defensive Player of Year Marc Gasol officially retires from basketball

Marc Gasol — who spent 13 years of his professional basketball career in the NBA, where he won a championshi

p with Toronto, was Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time All-Star — announced his retirement from basketball on Wednesday.

- Final d’un capítol. Gràcies

- End of a chapter. Thank you

- Final de un capítulo. Gracias pic.twitter.com/p6qeigl4BE — Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) January 31, 2024

Gasol started his career in Spain playing for FC Barcelona and CB Girona, but in 2007 the Lakers drafted him with the No. 48 pick. He played another season in Spain and before pulling a Lakers’ uniform over his head was traded to Memphis in the deal that brought his brother, Pau Gasol, to the Lakers. That deal worked out well for everyone.

Gasol would play for the Grizzlies for a decade, anchoring the paint for the best Memphis teams ever, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and being named an All-Star three times.

Memphis traded Gasol to Toronto midway through the 2018-19 season, and he brought a defensive presence in the paint and some passing that opened things up for Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and the rest of the team. Toronto doesn’t have its 2019 championship banner without him.

“Marc has a special place in the hearts and memories of Toronto and of Canada,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “He’s a champion on the court, where his unbelievable vision and masterful defence were key parts of our run to the 2019 title. He’s a champion in life too, with important contributions to communities around the world through the Gasol Foundation. He’s a three-time All-Star, first team All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Olympic silver medalist and, I believe, undisputed winner of best performance in the history of championship parades. Marc, the Raptors honour your grit and grind and we send you and your family our thanks and our best, warmest wishes for a happy retirement.”

Gasol finished out his career with the Lakers before returning to Spain.

He is a legend in Spanish basketball, where he was part of a golden generation with his brother, Pau, that won two FIBA World Championships (2006 and 2019) and the gold medal at EuroBasket 2009. He also won two Olympic silver medals in 2008 and 2012.

The Grizzlies have said they plan to retire his No. 33, although a date has yet to be chosen.