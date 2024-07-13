NBA Cup (formerly in-season tournament) is back with groups, schedule announced

The NBA’s in-season tournament is back — except it’s not called that anymore.

Now named the NBA Cup, the idea is the same: Drive interest in a part of the season when casual fans’ attention is focused on football by turning some regular season games into a chase for a European soccer-style cup. It worked last year, when tournament games generally played with more energy than other regular-season games, making die-hard fans happy. Putting the games on what are now called “Cup Nights” — where every game was part of the cup and played on special courts — drew attention. Having LeBron James and the Lakers go all the way to win the first title helped with ratings and fan interest.

Next season’s cup chase starts with group-stage games on Nov. 12 with cup nights running through Dec. 3, with each team playing four group games against the others they have been drawn in with. The top four teams in each conference — the three group winners plus a wild card — will advance to the knockout round, culminating with the final four in Las Vegas and a championship game on Dec. 17.

Here are the groups for this year’s tournament.

Western Conference

West Group A

Minnesota Timberwolves

LA Clippers

Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs

West Group C

Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference

East Group A

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

East Group B

Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors

Detroit Pistons

East Group C

Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards

If the Memphis Grizzlies are healthy and bounce back, West Group C is the “Group of Death.” East Group A — with the Knicks, 76ers and Magic — can make its case.