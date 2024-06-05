 Skip navigation
NBA Finals past winners list: Every NBA champion by year, Finals sweeps, most Finals wins and losses

  
Published June 5, 2024 11:10 AM

When Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks tips off on Thursday, there’ll be some history on the line — beyond the obvious.

The Celtics will be trying to break their current tie with the rival Lakers atop the leaderboard for the most championships in NBA history. Those two teams dominate that board, with a sizable gap between them and the next-fullest trophy case.

Here’s a thorough history of all past NBA Finals winners, including how many titles the Celtics have won, when the Mavericks earned their lone ring and which teams are still searching for their first.

Who has won the most NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have won the most NBA Finals, with 17 apiece.

Next is the Golden State Warriors, whose four titles within the last decade brought their all-time total to seven — counting their 1947 win during the era of the Basketball Association of America, which merged with the National Basketball League to become the NBA in 1949.

After them are the Chicago Bulls, whose six championships came in the 1990s with Michael Jordan, and the San Antonio Spurs, who have won five — all with Gregg Popovich at the helm.

Who are the last 5 NBA champions?

The 2023-24 season will be the sixth straight season without a repeat NBA Finals winning team.

2022-23: Denver Nuggets (def. Miami Heat)

2021-22: Golden State Warriors (def. Boston Celtics)

2020-21: Milwaukee Bucks (def. Phoenix Suns)

2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Miami Heat)

2018-19: Toronto Raptors (def. Golden State Warriors)

Has there ever been a 4-0 sweep in the Finals?

Several times, actually. The first was in 1959, when the Celtics swept the Lakers (then the Minneapolis Lakers). The last was in 2018, when the Warriors swept the Cavaliers.

Here are the seven in between.

1971: Milwaukee Bucks sweep Baltimore Bullets

1975: Golden State Warriors sweep Washington Bullets

1983: Philadelphia 76ers sweep Los Angeles Lakers

1989: Detroit Pistons sweep Los Angeles Lakers

1995: Houston Rockets sweep Orlando Magic

2002: Los Angeles Lakers sweep New Jersey Nets

2007: San Antonio Spurs sweep Cleveland Cavaliers

How many teams have won a three-peat in NBA history?

Well, three — but it’s happened five times. The first and last were the same franchise: The Minneapolis Lakers three-peated from 1952-54, and the Los Angeles Lakers three-peated from 2000-02.

The Jordan-led Chicago Bulls three-peated twice in the same decade, winning from 1991-93 and again from 1996-98. If Jordan hadn’t retired for the 1993-94 season and most of the next, perhaps it would’ve been an eight-peat.

Instead, the only eight-peat in NBA history — and probably the only one the league will ever see — belongs to the Boston Celtics. They won the title every year from 1959-66.

However, there were only eight (until 1961) or nine teams in the league during that Celtics run.

What teams have never won an NBA title?

The Nuggets won their first championship last year, leaving 10 franchises that have yet to reach the mountaintop: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Which team has lost the most NBA Finals?

That would be the Lakers, with 15. The next closest are the Knicks and 76ers, with six apiece.

Every NBA champion by year

YEARNBA CHAMPION
1947 (BAA)Philadelphia Warriors
1948 (BAA)Baltimore Bullets
1949 (BAA)Minneapolis Lakers
1950Minneapolis Lakers
1951Rochester Royals
1952Minneapolis Lakers
1953Minneapolis Lakers
1954Minneapolis Lakers
1955Syracuse Nationals
1956Philadelphia Warriors
1957Boston Celtics
1958St. Louis Hawks
1959Boston Celtics
1960Boston Celtics
1961Boston Celtics
1962Boston Celtics
1963Boston Celtics
1964Boston Celtics
1965Boston Celtics
1966Boston Celtics
1967Philadelphia 76ers
1968Boston Celtics
1969Boston Celtics
1970New York Knicks
1971Milwaukee Bucks
1972Los Angeles Lakers
1973New York Knicks
1974Boston Celtics
1975Golden State Warriors
1976Boston Celtics
1977Portland Trail Blazers
1978Washington Bullets
1979Seattle SuperSonics
1980Los Angeles Lakers
1981Boston Celtics
1982Los Angeles Lakers
1983Philadelphia 76ers
1984Boston Celtics
1985Los Angeles Lakers
1986Boston Celtics
1987Los Angeles Lakers
1988Los Angeles Lakers
1989Detroit Pistons
1990Detroit Pistons
1991Chicago Bulls
1992Chicago Bulls
1993Chicago Bulls
1994Houston Rockets
1995Houston Rockets
1996Chicago Bulls
1997Chicago Bulls
1998Chicago Bulls
1999San Antonio Spurs
2000Los Angeles Lakers
2001Los Angeles Lakers
2002Los Angeles Lakers
2003San Antonio Spurs
2004Detroit Pistons
2005San Antonio Spurs
2006Miami Heat
2007San Antonio Spurs
2008Boston Celtics
2009Los Angeles Lakers
2010Los Angeles Lakers
2011Dallas Mavericks
2012Miami Heat
2013Miami Heat
2014San Antonio Spurs
2015Golden State Warriors
2016Cleveland Cavaliers
2017Golden State Warriors
2018Golden State Warriors
2019Toronto Raptors
2020Los Angeles Lakers
2021Milwaukee Bucks
2022Golden State Warriors
2023Denver Nuggets
