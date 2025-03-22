NBA fines Pacers’ Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Nets Trendon Watford for altercation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Liberty at Oregon
Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals

Top Clips

oly_atw60h_final_250322.jpg
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish
oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title
oly_atm400_final_250322.jpg
U.S. sweeps 400m medals at World Indoor Champs.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Liberty at Oregon
Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals

Top Clips

oly_atw60h_final_250322.jpg
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish
oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title
oly_atm400_final_250322.jpg
U.S. sweeps 400m medals at World Indoor Champs.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NBA fines Pacers’ Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Nets Trendon Watford for altercation

  
Published March 22, 2025 12:17 PM

The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers play again on Saturday night, but before that happens, the league handed down fines from when these teams played on Thursday night.

The Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard was fined $20,000 for “initiating the altercation,” while his teammate Myles Turner, as well as the Nets’ Trendon Watford, were fined $35,000 for escalating the situation, the league announced.

The fourth-quarter altercation started away from the play as Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin drove for a layup.

Watford began to run back up court and bumped into Nembhard, and those two engaged in some relatively mild pushing and shoving. That’s when Turner jumped in and escalated everything by shoving Watford, who pushed back, and things quickly escalated.

Nembhard and Watford were handed double technical fouls for their exchange, and the same is true for Turner and Watford for their escalation. That was two technicals for Watford, so he was ejected from the game.

Tonight’s officials for the Pacers and Nets know what happened and may end up calling a tighter game to keep a lid on things.

Mentions
IND_Turner_Myles.jpg Myles Turner Trendon Watford.png Trendon Watford IND_Mathurin_Bennedict.jpg Bennedict Mathurin Andrew Nembhard.png Andrew Nembhard