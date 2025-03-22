NBA fines Pacers’ Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Nets Trendon Watford for altercation

The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers play again on Saturday night, but before that happens, the league handed down fines from when these teams played on Thursday night.

The Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard was fined $20,000 for “initiating the altercation,” while his teammate Myles Turner, as well as the Nets’ Trendon Watford, were fined $35,000 for escalating the situation, the league announced.

The fourth-quarter altercation started away from the play as Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin drove for a layup.

Things got chippy in Indiana 😳



Trendon Watford was ejected while Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner received a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/bDbtVAEeIz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2025

Watford began to run back up court and bumped into Nembhard, and those two engaged in some relatively mild pushing and shoving. That’s when Turner jumped in and escalated everything by shoving Watford, who pushed back, and things quickly escalated.

Nembhard and Watford were handed double technical fouls for their exchange, and the same is true for Turner and Watford for their escalation. That was two technicals for Watford, so he was ejected from the game.

Tonight’s officials for the Pacers and Nets know what happened and may end up calling a tighter game to keep a lid on things.

