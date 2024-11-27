 Skip navigation
NBA says Hawks violated player participation policy by sitting Trae Young for Cup game

  
Published November 26, 2024 07:58 PM
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kamil Krzaczynski/Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The NBA fined the Atlanta Hawks $100,000 after an investigation determined that guard Trae Young could have played in an NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 12.

The Hawks listed Young on their injury report that night as out because of tendinitis in his right Achilles. Atlanta wound up winning the game anyway, 117-116.

The issue, the NBA said, was that the Hawks were in violation of the league’s player participation policy, which focuses primarily on what the league defines as star players, a group that Young would qualify for since he was an All-Star selection last season.

By league rule, “unless a team demonstrates an approved reason for a star player not to participate in a game,” it must have the star players “for all national television and NBA In-Season Tournament games.”

“Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that the Hawks held Young out of a game that he could have played in under the medical standard in the policy,” the league said. “The organization’s conduct violated the policy, which is intended to promote participation in the NBA’s regular season.”

That game against the Celtics is the only one Young has missed this season.

The NBA also fined Sacramento coach Mike Brown $35,000 “for aggressively pursuing a game official during live play.”

Brown rushed toward referee Scott Twardoski midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets after being angered by a non-call. The Kings lost the game 108-103.