Top News

Olivier Rioux
The world’s tallest teenager becomes the tallest player in college basketball history
Luke Fickell
Luke Fickell will remain Wisconsin’s coach ‘beyond this season,’ AD Chris McIntosh says
Jose Fernandez
New Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez embraces move to coach Paige Bueckers and her WNBA team

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251107.jpg
Browns RB Judkins has great matchup in week 10
nbc_nba_teamwatchability_251107.jpg
Have Lakers been most fun team to watch so far?
nbc_nba_enjoydk_251107.jpg
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for good offensive game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Orleans’ Jordan Poole out at leat 7-10 days with left quad strain

  
Published November 7, 2025 01:31 PM

Zion Williamson is out for at least another week with a hamstring injury. Dejounte Murray is not expected to return to the Pelicans from his torn Achilles until the calendar flips to 2026.

That put the ball in the hands of Jordan Poole to be a primary shot creator in New Orleans, but now comes word that he has a strained left quad and will be out for at least a week, with a re-evaluation in 7-10 days.

Poole has put up numbers for the Pelicans — 17.3 points and 3.4 assists a game — but has not been efficient doing so, shooting just 34.5% from the field.

Saddiq Bey got the start on Wednesday with Poole out, and both Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins are likely to see more run as well.

Mentions
Jordan Poole.png Jordan Poole