New Orleans’ Jordan Poole out at leat 7-10 days with left quad strain

Zion Williamson is out for at least another week with a hamstring injury. Dejounte Murray is not expected to return to the Pelicans from his torn Achilles until the calendar flips to 2026.

That put the ball in the hands of Jordan Poole to be a primary shot creator in New Orleans, but now comes word that he has a strained left quad and will be out for at least a week, with a re-evaluation in 7-10 days.

Injury Update: The Pelicans announced today that Jordan Poole has been diagnosed with a mild left vastus lateralis (quad) strain.



Poole will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days and further updates will be appropriately provided. pic.twitter.com/WVfxhMDjO7 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 7, 2025

Poole has put up numbers for the Pelicans — 17.3 points and 3.4 assists a game — but has not been efficient doing so, shooting just 34.5% from the field.

Saddiq Bey got the start on Wednesday with Poole out, and both Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins are likely to see more run as well.