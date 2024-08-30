Nikola Vucevic not looking to Europe, hopes to play four more years in NBA

It’s a little strange to be talking about “what’s next” for a player who averaged 18 points and 10.5 rebounds a game last season and has two guaranteed years left on his contract, but that’s where we are with Nikola Vucevic.

At age 34, he’s not part of the Bulls’ rebuilding future, however, the team could not find a trade for him (or Zach LaVine) this summer. All that leads to the “what’s next” questions for Vucevic, but he said in interviews around the Goran Dragic farewell game that he’d like to play another four years in the NBA and is not looking at a jump to Europe after this contract expires. Here’s what Vucevic said, via Meridian Sports (hat tip Real GM for the translation) and B92 (hat tip BasketNews).

“I’m aware that I’ve been in the NBA for 13 years now, that the end is not that far off. I don’t believe I’ll play another 13 years, but I have two more years with Chicago, and I’d like to play two more after that… I think I can play at a high level for that long, and then I’ll see.”

“I would love to play in the NBA for as long as possible. It’s the best league, with the best players and conditions... At this moment, I’m not thinking about a return to Europe. If it ever happens, Crvena Zvezda would be the main favorite, but many things would have to fall into place.”

Vucevic is owed $41.5 million across the next two NBA seasons, which has been part of the challenge of trading him. He puts up numbers but his efficiency slipped last season (29.4% from 3, 54 true shooting percentage which was below the league average) and he’s not a plus rim protector or defender. Vucevic blamed the step back on playing through injuries, plus trade rumors that had the Bulls as a team off balance. At a time when the value of NBA centers is down, a lot of teams look at Vucevic and think they can get enough production much more cheaply than taking on his contract, which makes trading him difficult.

Could Vucevic get an NBA contract for a couple of years after his current one expires? Maybe, but it’s going to be a steep pay cut (and likely much less run as well, a very different role). It depends on how Vucevic looks in the next couple of seasons, which depends partially on where he is playing and in what system, as well as his health.

Vucevic heads into the season on a Bulls team where the long-term plan remains unclear. If this team gets off to a solid start, will ownership and management want to keep it together to chase a postseason spot, or are more changes coming regardless?

There are a lot of questions, but we know Vucevic isn’t ready to give up on the NBA yet.