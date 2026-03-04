 Skip navigation
Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon reportedly targeting Friday return vs. Knicks

  
Published March 4, 2026 12:38 PM

On an incredibly deep, contending team in Denver, Aaron Gordon is the one guy they can’t do without.

Gordon has missed 17 games with a strained hamstring, but is targeting a Friday return when the Nuggets take on the Knicks, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic. While Gordon may miss a little more time than that — Denver will be cautious with his return — but his return is close.

Which is good for the Nuggets — they need him.

Denver has gone 7-9 in this stretch without Gordon, although it wasn’t just him missing time — Nikola Jokic missed games in this stretch and Payton Watson missed many well. Jokic has already returned to the lineup.

Gordon initially strained his right hamstring in November and sat out 19 games, then returned to the lineup in early January. He played nearly three weeks before aggravating the injury again, leading to this absence. With how crucial Gordon is to any Nuggets playoff run, the team will be cautious with this return to keep him healthy for the playoffs.

Gordon is averaging 17.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He has a connection with Jokic as a cutter and a pressure-release valve who can get buckets. However, the bigger issue is on the defensive end, where the Nuggets are 7.1 points worse per 100 possessions when Gordon is out this season.

