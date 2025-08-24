 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here

Top Clips

nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here

Top Clips

nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

One-of-a-kind Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Logoman card sells for record $12.9 million

  
Published August 24, 2025 12:24 PM

How much money are you willing to spend on your hobby of sports cards? Is it $12 million?

A one-of-a-kind, 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant Logoman card — one featuring NBA uniform logos and is signed by both legends — sold for $12.9 million at Heritage Auctions to become the most expensive sports card sold at public auction.

It surpassed the $12.6 million paid for a 1952 Mickey Mantle card sold in 2022. The Kobe/Jordan card shattered the previous record for the highest price paid for a basketball card, $5.2 million for a 2003-04 Exquisite Collection LeBron James Gold Rookie Patch Autograph card. This card is now the second-highest price paid at auction for any sports collectible, trailing only the $24.2 million forked over a year ago for Babe Ruth’s 1932 World Series “called shot” jersey.

Heritage’s director of sports auctions, Chris Ivy, called it “the finest modern basketball card in the world.” When the auction opened, Heritage estimated that the card would sell for $6 million, still an NBA record, but the competitive bidding drove up the price — the auction had 82 bids.

The auction was timed to end on Mamba Day, 8/24.