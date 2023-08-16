PBT Podcast: Harden saga, Diana Taurasi, Northwest Division preview

In the middle of what is usually the quiet period of the NBA calendar — when the focus should be on the basketball Hall of Fame and the WNBA — James Harden and the 76ers have kept the drama going. The 76ers ended trade talks (for now) for Harden and say they want to bring him to camp, Harden called 76ers President Daryl Morey a “liar” and said he would never play in an organization Morey is part of.

Is there a good outcome for anyone in this scenario? Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports discuss that and how both sides have few good options.

Then the conversation shifts to Diana Taurasi, who became the first woman to break the 10,000-point barrier in the WNBA. They discuss her place in the league, and if she should be in Paris next summer as part of Team USA at the Olympics. From there the conversation takes a sharp turn to discuss how Radiohead ties into the Australian NBL in Corey’s Jukebox.

Finally, the duo discusses and previews the Northwest Division. Denver is a contender with Nikola Jokić, but how much will they miss Bruce Brown and Jeff Green? Are we sleeping on the Oklahoma City Thunder? What exactly are the Minnesota Timberwolves and are they Anthony Edwards’ team now? Where is Utah in its development, and where does John Collins fit in? Then there is Portland, with the Damian Lillard trade looming and a shift to the Scoot Henderson era.

