Tottenham vs Norwich
Tasty Trends: All Gas No Breaks for Tottenham
  Brad Thomas
    ,
  Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup playoff bubble watch entering Watkins Glen
nbc_roto_bterichardson_230815.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Anthony Richardson Era

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_gloverintv_230816.jpg
Glover staying motivated after back-to-back wins
nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tottenham vs Norwich
Tasty Trends: All Gas No Breaks for Tottenham
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup playoff bubble watch entering Watkins Glen
nbc_roto_bterichardson_230815.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Anthony Richardson Era

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_gloverintv_230816.jpg
Glover staying motivated after back-to-back wins
nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PBT Podcast: Harden saga, Diana Taurasi, Northwest Division preview

  • By
  Kurt Helin,
  • By
  Kurt Helin
  
Published August 16, 2023 06:58 PM
76ers president Daryl Morey and James Harden

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 15: President of basketball operations Daryl Morey responds during a press conference at the Seventy Sixers Practice Facility on February 15, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Getty Images

In the middle of what is usually the quiet period of the NBA calendar — when the focus should be on the basketball Hall of Fame and the WNBA — James Harden and the 76ers have kept the drama going. The 76ers ended trade talks (for now) for Harden and say they want to bring him to camp, Harden called 76ers President Daryl Morey a “liar” and said he would never play in an organization Morey is part of.

Is there a good outcome for anyone in this scenario? Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports discuss that and how both sides have few good options.

Then the conversation shifts to Diana Taurasi, who became the first woman to break the 10,000-point barrier in the WNBA. They discuss her place in the league, and if she should be in Paris next summer as part of Team USA at the Olympics. From there the conversation takes a sharp turn to discuss how Radiohead ties into the Australian NBL in Corey’s Jukebox.

Finally, the duo discusses and previews the Northwest Division. Denver is a contender with Nikola Jokić, but how much will they miss Bruce Brown and Jeff Green? Are we sleeping on the Oklahoma City Thunder? What exactly are the Minnesota Timberwolves and are they Anthony Edwards’ team now? Where is Utah in its development, and where does John Collins fit in? Then there is Portland, with the Damian Lillard trade looming and a shift to the Scoot Henderson era.

You can listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your thoughts and questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Philadelphia 76ers James Harden Denver Nuggets Portland Trail Blazers Anthony Edwards Damian Lillard