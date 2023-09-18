 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Fortinet Championship winner Theegala
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Indianapolis results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finishes 1-2 in Brickyard ‘home’ race
Sanford International - Final Round
Stricker wins 6th title of season, sets senior money record

Top Clips

nbc_snf_mosterttd_230917.jpg
Mostert sprints up the side for first Dolphins’ TD
nbc_imsa_IN_230917.jpg
Highlights: IMSA ‘Battle On The Bricks’ at Indy
nbc_fnia_floriojones_230917.jpg
Jones getting ‘reacclimated to football’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Fortinet Championship winner Theegala
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Indianapolis results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finishes 1-2 in Brickyard ‘home’ race
Sanford International - Final Round
Stricker wins 6th title of season, sets senior money record

Top Clips

nbc_snf_mosterttd_230917.jpg
Mostert sprints up the side for first Dolphins’ TD
nbc_imsa_IN_230917.jpg
Highlights: IMSA ‘Battle On The Bricks’ at Indy
nbc_fnia_floriojones_230917.jpg
Jones getting ‘reacclimated to football’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pelican’s Jose Alvarado sprains ankle in workout, could miss chunk of training camp

  
Published September 17, 2023 08:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. New York Knicks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 128-106 (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans — a team snake bit by injuries the past couple of seasons — already will be without Trey Murphy III through training camp and the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

Now add guard Jose Alvarado to the injury list weeks before training camps open, he has suffered a sprained ankle, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The basketball gods just seem to have it in for the Pelicans, who enter a make-it-or-break-it season with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. This is a rough way to start.

Alvarado is a pesky reserve point guard who averaged nine points a game for the Pelicans last season, but that’s not what he is known for — Grand Theft Alvarado is one of the NBA’s great shows.

Exactly how long Alvarado will be out remains to be seen, but this sucks for Pelicans fans.

Mentions
New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans Jose Alvarado.jpg Jose Alvarado