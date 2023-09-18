Pelican’s Jose Alvarado sprains ankle in workout, could miss chunk of training camp

The New Orleans Pelicans — a team snake bit by injuries the past couple of seasons — already will be without Trey Murphy III through training camp and the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

Now add guard Jose Alvarado to the injury list weeks before training camps open, he has suffered a sprained ankle, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado suffered an ankle sprain during a workout this weekend and his availability for training camp is in question, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2023

The basketball gods just seem to have it in for the Pelicans, who enter a make-it-or-break-it season with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. This is a rough way to start.

Alvarado is a pesky reserve point guard who averaged nine points a game for the Pelicans last season, but that’s not what he is known for — Grand Theft Alvarado is one of the NBA’s great shows.

Jose Alvarado does this thing where he hides in the corner and then forces travels/steals/turnovers and ive seen him pull it off 3 times since Sunday alone.



Watch how far he runs in the last one. https://t.co/GCN7MSdTEA pic.twitter.com/OEplhdIkO3 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 25, 2022

Exactly how long Alvarado will be out remains to be seen, but this sucks for Pelicans fans.