Pelicans reportedly defer taking Lakers’ first-round pick until 2025, L.A. now selects 17th

  
Published May 31, 2024 07:50 PM
Whether they chase a third star or pivot to upgrade the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are expected to be active around the NBA draft and this offseason, trying to trade picks and players. One of the only questions was, would they have their 2024 first-round pick — No. 17 — to try and deal, or their 2025 pick? New Orleans had the choice of taking this year’s or next year’s pick as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

The Pelicans will defer and use the pick in 2025, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. This was widely expected in league circles.

For New Orleans, this makes sense because they already have the No. 21 pick and don’t gain that much moving up four spots with a swap — next year is considered a deeper draft and the talent available wherever the Lakers’ pick falls might be better. Also, there’s a chance New Orleans could get lucky and that pick could be in the lottery somewhere next June.

For the Lakers, it defines one of the picks they will try to trade this summer as part of a series of roster upgrades. While there have been reports the Lakers could chase a star in a deal if one becomes available they like—Jimmy Butler in Miami or Trae Young in Atlanta are names that get mentioned—it may be more likely they try to add depth and better-fitting (or just better) role players around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Either way, the Lakers’ No. 17 pick this year is more likely to be traded — or the pick used then that player traded — than the Lakers keeping it.

