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Robert Griffin III
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal3_260509.jpg
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260509.jpg
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
nbc_pl_fulredcard_260509.jpg
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert

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NBA Playoff Highlights

Raptors’ All-Star Brandon Ingram has heel surgery, expected to be ready for training camp

  
Published May 9, 2026 12:07 PM

Toronto All-Star Brandon Ingram underwent heel surgery after an injury there slowed him in the postseason, the Raptors announced.

From the press release:

Ingram underwent surgery to address his ongoing right heel pain. A heel spur was removed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery. Ingram is expected to fully recover and be ready for training camp in September.

Ingram led the Raptors last season, averaging 21.5 points per game, adding 5.6 rebounds a night. He played in 77 regular-season games. However, in part due to injuries and in part the Cavaliers’ defense, Ingram struggled in the playoffs. He had a great game in the Raptors’ Game 4 win, scoring 23, but played in just five of the seven games in that series and averaged 12 points a night on 32.8% shooting.

Ingram is expected back with the Raptors next season, he has two years and $81.9 million remaining on his contract.

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