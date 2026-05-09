Raptors’ All-Star Brandon Ingram has heel surgery, expected to be ready for training camp

Toronto All-Star Brandon Ingram underwent heel surgery after an injury there slowed him in the postseason, the Raptors announced.

From the press release:

Ingram underwent surgery to address his ongoing right heel pain. A heel spur was removed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery. Ingram is expected to fully recover and be ready for training camp in September.

Ingram led the Raptors last season, averaging 21.5 points per game, adding 5.6 rebounds a night. He played in 77 regular-season games. However, in part due to injuries and in part the Cavaliers’ defense, Ingram struggled in the playoffs. He had a great game in the Raptors’ Game 4 win, scoring 23, but played in just five of the seven games in that series and averaged 12 points a night on 32.8% shooting.

Ingram is expected back with the Raptors next season, he has two years and $81.9 million remaining on his contract.