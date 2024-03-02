 Skip navigation
Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes out indefinitely with fractured left hand

  
Published March 2, 2024 09:05 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 28: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 28, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

This is a blow to the hope in Toronto it could make a push for the final play-in spot in the East.

Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes is out indefinitely with a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand, the team announced Friday night. The third metacarpal bone is the long bone in the hand that connects the wrist to the middle finger of the hand. The injury occurred late in the second quarter of Toronto’s 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors Friday night.

How long Barnes is out will depend on where the injury is and the course of treatment, but Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes suggests he will miss most, if not all, of the remaining regular season.

Toronto traded away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby around the deadline with the plans to retool their roster around Barnes. He was an All-Star this year and had not missed a game, averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists a night.

With the Hawks’ Trae Young out at least a month and likely longer following his own hand surgery, there was hope in Toronto that the Raptors could make a run and catch Atlanta for the final play-in spot in the East. However, the Raptors are 4.5 games behind the Hawks with 22 games to play; it’s possible the Hawks will shut down Barnes for the remainder of the season. That especially makes sense considering the Hawks owe their 2024 first-round draft pick to the Spurs, but it is top-six protected — Atlanta currently has the seventh-worst record in the NBA, two games better than Memphis (a team that continues to play hard despite the rash of injuries it has faced). The Hawks could play their young players more — read: tank — in an effort to hold on to that pick. However, even if the Raptors fall behind the Hawks and have the sixth-worst record, the odds still favor the pick conveying to the Spurs due to the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Raptors lost to the Warriors Friday night 120-105. Stephen Curry scored 25 points for the Warriors, and Jonathan Kuminga had 24.

