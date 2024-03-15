 Skip navigation
RJ Barrett away from Raptors following death of his brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett

  
Published March 15, 2024 11:07 AM
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 09: RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors walks through the hallway before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on March 09, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

RJ Barrett was not with the Raptors on Wednesday night against Detroit and will be away from the team for a while following the death of his younger brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, the team announced.

The Raptors released this statement:

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends.

“While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven. During this difficult time, our family would like to ask for privacy but greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving. Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts.”

There is no timeline for Barrett’s return, nor should there be, he will be able to take all the time he needs.

Barrett, a Toronto native, has thrived since being traded to the Raptors, averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and four assists a game while shooting 41.7% from 3 since the trade. He, along with Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley are seen as the future of the team.

Our thoughts are with Barrett and his family.

