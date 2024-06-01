 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
U.S. Women's Open tee times: Round 3 at Lancaster Country Club
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles has the best night of her comeback to open Xfinity U.S. Championships

Top Clips

oly_gria_uschampssimonebiles_240531.jpg
Biles leads at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
oly_gria_uschampssunilee_240531.jpg
Lee shines in all-around at U.S. Championships
imageID_23432502_copy.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women's Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
U.S. Women’s Open tee times: Round 3 at Lancaster Country Club
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles has the best night of her comeback to open Xfinity U.S. Championships

Top Clips

oly_gria_uschampssimonebiles_240531.jpg
Biles leads at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
oly_gria_uschampssunilee_240531.jpg
Lee shines in all-around at U.S. Championships
imageID_23432502_copy.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Days after talks were tabled, Kings agree to contract extension with coach Mike Brown

  
Published June 1, 2024 02:28 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - March 25: Head Coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 25, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Mike Brown coached the Sacramento Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 seasons a year ago and has won 94 games across two seasons — the last time the Kings did those things, Chris Webber and Brad Miller led the team in scoring.

Which is why it raised a few eyebrows when contract extension talks between Brown and the Kings broke off recently, but that turned out to be more of a pause. Friday night news broke that the Kings and Brown had agreed to a new deal, a story first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brown -- the 2022-2023 NBA Coach of the Year -- gets a $4.5 million raise on his 2024-2025 contract and two new seasons at $8.5 million, [his agent Warren] LeGarie said.

The raise and extension is worth $30 million total over the three years, getting Brown to the number he wanted, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brown earned this contract extension. In his first season in the big chair in Sacramento, Brown Brown led a much-improved Kings roster to 48 wins — snapping a 16-year playoff drought. Brown led the Kings to 46 wins this season, but in a deeper West that left them ninth and in the play-in (where they lost and did not advance). Sacramento’s offense regressed to close to the league average (13th), which reportedly bothered the front office and ownership.

However, what the Kings needed most was stability at coach. Part of what led to the Kings’ 16-year playoff drought was instability due to seemingly constant change — new coaches with new systems every couple of years. With Brown, the Kings have something that works and they needed to do what successful franchises do and lock down a successful coach. They did, and now the Kings can focus on roster upgrades to help them climb back up to the playoffs in a deep West.

