 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Tour Championship Starting Strokes
TOUR Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
fmia821-purdy.jpg
Inside the San Francisco 49ers ‘safety net’
FMIA feature 8-21 prescott
Jerry Jones still believes in Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top10signings_230821.jpg
Top 10 Premier League summer transfers
nbc_pl_frankmicduptraining_230821.jpg
Frank mic’d up with body cam during training
nbc_pl_plrawtotvmu_230821.jpg
PL RAW: Spurs triumph in Postecoglou’s home debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Tour Championship Starting Strokes
TOUR Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
fmia821-purdy.jpg
Inside the San Francisco 49ers ‘safety net’
FMIA feature 8-21 prescott
Jerry Jones still believes in Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top10signings_230821.jpg
Top 10 Premier League summer transfers
nbc_pl_frankmicduptraining_230821.jpg
Frank mic’d up with body cam during training
nbc_pl_plrawtotvmu_230821.jpg
PL RAW: Spurs triumph in Postecoglou’s home debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Curry, are you the best point guard ever? ‘Yes’

  
Published August 21, 2023 12:16 PM
2022 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 20: NBA Legends, Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry smile during 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Who is the greatest point guard in NBA history?

If you ask Stephen Curry that, what do you expect him to say? Gilbert Arenas did and Curry picked himself.

Curry and Magic Johnson — who Curry praises — are the most obvious two for the GOAT PG crown, although Oscar Robertson gets left out of that conversation too much and deserves to be on that level. After that trio comes a second tier of elite guards such as Jerry West, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, and I would also put Steve Nash and Chris Paul on that tier.

There will never be another player like Magic Johnson and Curry is right, his resume is insane — five-time champion, three-time MVP and three-time Finals MVP, 10 All-NBA teams, 12 All-Star teams, and the list goes on and on. If you didn’t get to watch Magic in his prime, you owe it to yourself to go down the YouTube rabbit hole of his passing highlights and his career.

Arenas gets at a key point, however: Curry’s legacy may impact the game’s future more. It’s not that youth on the playground in the 1980s didn’t emulate Magic, they did. Still, it’s hard to envision yourself as a 6'9" point guard in the same way it’s tough to imagine yourself as 6'9" with the athletic gifts of a god like LeBron James, or to picture yourself as 7-foot Giannis Antetokounmpo or 6'10" and long Kevin Durant.

Youth can see themselves as Curry — 6'2" and a bit skinny but with a will and a well-practiced shot. Arenas is right about this, go to any AAU/youth tournament and Curry is the model, and his style of play is changing the game. Curry will impact generations of players.

Does that make Curry the greatest point guard ever? It depends on who you ask.

Mentions
stephen curry.png Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors