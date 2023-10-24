 Skip navigation
UPDATE: Suns’ Bradley Beal out opening night due to back spasms

  
Published October 24, 2023 06:01 PM
Portland Trailblazers v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 16: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 16, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

UPDATE: Suns coach Frank Vogel announced that Beal is out for the Suns opener due to back issues. It will be a little while longer before we see the Suns’ big three together in a game.

Vogel said during his pregame press conference he would start Grayson Allen in Beal’s place.

—————————————————————————-

Draymond Green has already been officially ruled out of the Warriors’ opening night game against the Suns.

Now the Suns’ star offseason addition, Bradley Beal, is officially questionable and will be a game-time decision due to back spasms. He had said Monday he wanted to play but needed to see how his back felt, then Tuesday morning came a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic that Beal was unlikely to play.

The Suns did not change his status, and at shootaround he did some dribbling drills and more to test his back.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sounded more optimistic Beal might play but said it would be a game-time decision.

Devin Booker was initially listed as questionable due to a toe injury, but he was upgraded to probable and told reporters he would play in the opener.

While this situation is not ideal for the NBA after it spent the summer talking about stars playing in more games (and putting in rules to make that happen), this also isn’t load management. Both Beal and Green are dealing with legitimate injuries.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will be on the court — this is Durant’s first game in front of fans in San Francisco since he left the Warriors — for the second game of the NBA’s opening night doubleheader.

