Three takeaways from Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2: Jaylen Brown makes his All-NBA statement

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals started out entertaining — Boston would go on a big run, the Pacers would answer and make it close, and then the pattern would repeat — until it took a dark turn with the Tyrese Haliburton injury.

The bottom line is Boston is now up 2-0 and in command of the series as it heads to Indiana for two games starting Saturday. Here are three takeaways from Game 2 of this series.

Jaylen Brown makes his All-NBA statement

Wednesday, Jaylen Brown was 16th in voting for the 15-man All-NBA team.

Brown essentially shrugged it off when asked about not making the team: “Man, we’re two games from the Finals, so I don’t got time to give a f***.”

However, Brown’s play on the court says something else — he is making an All-NBA statement this series.

Brown hit the biggest shot of the series in Game 1 (a corner 3 to force overtime) then in Game 2 went out and dropped 40, setting the tone for Boston’s win. Brown played like a guy taking his frustrations out on his opponent.

Jaylen Brown tied a PLAYOFF CAREER-HIGH with 40 PTS to give the @celtics a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals ☘️



Game 3: Saturday, 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/N5xtkQbYh1 — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2024

“One-hundred percent [Brown] got snubbed…" Derrick White said postgame on NBC Sports Boston. “Big time snub. I don’t get it.”

This was about more than numbers Thursday night, Brown set a tone. Boston attacked the paint in Game 2, putting pressure on the rim first and getting their 3-pointers off of that — and it all started with Brown. He shot 8-of-10 in the paint on the night. He was the guy attacking the rim in transition.

Brown looked like an All-NBA player, the guy making a statement on the court, no matter what he said.

Haliburton’s hamstring could end drama in this series

Indiana was down 0-2 to the New York Knicks last round and came back to win and advance — they have that for inspiration.

Part of the story of the Pacers’ comeback was the Knicks’ injuries. This time, the Pacers are dealing with an injury that could change the series.

Tyrese Haliburton checked himself out of the game with 3:44 left in the third quarter, went straight to the Pacers locker room and did not return (ending any hopes of another Pacers comeback). After the game, coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Haliburton re-aggravated the left hamstring injury that cost him 10 games back in January (and he was never the same player after his return). Will Haliburton be able to play in Game 3?

“We’ll know tomorrow and even more Saturday,” Carlisle said.

It’s this simple: If Haliburton can’t play going forward, this series is over. He is the straw that stirs the drink in Indiana’s up-tempo offense.

It should be noted that the Celtics went at Haliburton defensively, targeting him in Game 2. Haliburton struggles to defend the pick-and-roll, and Boston exploited that.

Indiana’s best defense is their offense, which gets opponents back on their heels. Without Haliburton, that is not going to be the same.

Pascal Siakam has been a problem for Boston

Pacers fans looking for a bright spot have this — Pascal Siakam has been fantastic in this series.

Pascal Siakam won't be denied in Game 2 😤 https://t.co/11H2THpuV2 pic.twitter.com/jb88HPEsRG — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2024

Siakam finished with 28 points in Game 2 in just 31 minutes — Carlisle took him out with 9:25 in the fourth for some rest and never put him back in the game (coach pulled the plug early for a playoff game). Siakam had 24 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1.

Boston doesn’t have an answer for Siakam — his size, mobility and shooting make him a very tough cover — although he’s likely to get a lot more defensive focus in Game 3. Siakam has seen that before in Toronto and can still get his, plus his arrival improved the Pacers defense, he is one of their best on that end.

Siakam will be a free agent this summer, although nobody around the league thinks he is leaving Indiana after being traded there at the deadline. This is where Siakam wants to be, and it’s obvious that he is a perfect fit for the Pacers.

