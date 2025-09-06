Thunder rookie, No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber out for season with torn ACL

Thomas Sorber, the No. 15 pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder in last June’s NBA Draft, will miss his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL and needing to undergo surgery, the team announced.

Sorber suffered the injury during a workout in Oklahoma City. He did not play at Summer League this year because he was still recovering from a foot injury that ended his season at Georgetown early.

Sorber averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a game for the Hoyas during his one season in college. The 6'10" big man would have had a limited role this season on a stacked Oklahoma City team, but this is still a setback in the development of a guy the Thunder are going to lean on for frontcourt minutes in the future (it’s going to be tough for this team to afford to keep Isaiah Hartenstein beyond this season due to the luxury tax and aprons).

This is the third time in four years that Oklahoma City’s top pick will miss his rookie season due to a significant injury. Chet Holmgren missed his rookie season, 2022-23, with a foot injury. Last season, Nikola Topic missed the entire year with an ACL tear similar to Sorbert. Topic recovered and showed some promise playing for the Thunder at Summer League this year.