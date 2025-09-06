 Skip navigation
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 11
Israel Premier Tech removes team name from uniforms at Spanish Vuelta after protests
Stewart Husqvarna extension
Third seeded Malcolm Stewart withdraws from SuperMotocross opener after zMax Dragway practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
USA v Samoa - Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A
US wins big to stay in contention for Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_nas_smithteasev3_250906.jpg
NASCAR playoffs roll through Gateway to the West
nbc_moto_jett_250906.jpg
How Jett Lawrence handles pressure of winning
hlsthumb.jpg
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thunder rookie, No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber out for season with torn ACL

  
Published September 6, 2025 11:34 AM

Thomas Sorber, the No. 15 pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder in last June’s NBA Draft, will miss his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL and needing to undergo surgery, the team announced.

Sorber suffered the injury during a workout in Oklahoma City. He did not play at Summer League this year because he was still recovering from a foot injury that ended his season at Georgetown early.

Sorber averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a game for the Hoyas during his one season in college. The 6'10" big man would have had a limited role this season on a stacked Oklahoma City team, but this is still a setback in the development of a guy the Thunder are going to lean on for frontcourt minutes in the future (it’s going to be tough for this team to afford to keep Isaiah Hartenstein beyond this season due to the luxury tax and aprons).

This is the third time in four years that Oklahoma City’s top pick will miss his rookie season due to a significant injury. Chet Holmgren missed his rookie season, 2022-23, with a foot injury. Last season, Nikola Topic missed the entire year with an ACL tear similar to Sorbert. Topic recovered and showed some promise playing for the Thunder at Summer League this year.

