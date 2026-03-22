Thunder’s Jalen Williams not on injury report, set to return from hamstring injury Monday vs. 76ers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_atwpv_cauderwins_260322.jpg
Caudery posts season-high to win pole vault title
oly_atw4x400_usagold_260322.jpg
USA women secure Indoor Worlds 4x400m relay sweep
oly26_xcwcl_jessieintv_260322.jpg
Diggins: I’m going to miss everyone so much

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_atwpv_cauderwins_260322.jpg
Caudery posts season-high to win pole vault title
oly_atw4x400_usagold_260322.jpg
USA women secure Indoor Worlds 4x400m relay sweep
oly26_xcwcl_jessieintv_260322.jpg
Diggins: I’m going to miss everyone so much

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Thunder’s Jalen Williams not on injury report, set to return from hamstring injury Monday vs. 76ers

  
Published March 22, 2026 05:53 PM

The team with the best record in the NBA and on an 11-game win streak is about to get its second-best player back.

Jalen Williams is not on the Oklahoma City injury report and is set to return to the court on Monday when the Thunder face the 76ers. Williams has been out since Feb. 11 with a strained hamstring.

The Thunder’s preferred starting lineup — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Lu Dort (also coming off the injured list), Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein — have played in just five games together this season, but are now getting healthy just in time for the playoffs.

Williams was an All-NBA player a season ago but has played in just 36 games this season due to injuries (he had wrist surgery last offseason). He has never found his rhythm this season and is averaging 17.5 points per game (the lowest since his rookie season), while shooting a 31.3% from 3-point range (a career low).

Oklahoma City will not be at full strength on Monday as reserve guard Ajay Mitchell is out serving a suspension for an altercation against Washington.

Mentions
OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams