Thunder’s Jalen Williams not on injury report, set to return from hamstring injury Monday vs. 76ers

The team with the best record in the NBA and on an 11-game win streak is about to get its second-best player back.

Jalen Williams is not on the Oklahoma City injury report and is set to return to the court on Monday when the Thunder face the 76ers. Williams has been out since Feb. 11 with a strained hamstring.

The Thunder’s preferred starting lineup — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Lu Dort (also coming off the injured list), Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein — have played in just five games together this season, but are now getting healthy just in time for the playoffs.

Williams was an All-NBA player a season ago but has played in just 36 games this season due to injuries (he had wrist surgery last offseason). He has never found his rhythm this season and is averaging 17.5 points per game (the lowest since his rookie season), while shooting a 31.3% from 3-point range (a career low).

Oklahoma City will not be at full strength on Monday as reserve guard Ajay Mitchell is out serving a suspension for an altercation against Washington.