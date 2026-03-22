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Thunder’s Ajay Mitchell, Wizards’ Justin Champagnie suspended one game for altercation

  
Published March 22, 2026 02:25 PM

What started as the usual NBA posturing and pushing quickly escalated into a fight Saturday, leading to suspensions.

Oklahoma City’s Ajay Mitchell and Washington’s Justin Champagnie each have been suspended one game for “fighting and escalating an on-court altercation which spilled over into the spectator stands,” the league announced Sunday. Additionally, the Thunder’s Jaylin Williams was fined $50,000, while Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace and Washington’s Anthony Gill were each fined $35,000.

Everything happened with just 27 seconds left in the first half. After a Washington Bucket, Oklahoma City’s Williams had the ball in motion to inbound it, bumped into Champagnie, and the two quickly exchanged words and began shoving each other under the basket. Then Ajay Mitchell jumped in and took everything to the next level.

At the time, Champagnie, Williams, Mitchell and Cason Wallace of the Thunder were ejected.

Financially, the suspended players got off lighter than the fined players. Missing one game without pay will cost Mitchell $17,241, while Champagnie will lose $13,503 (numbers via ESPN’s Bobby Marks).

Champagnie will sit out tonight (Sunday) when the Wizards visit the New York Knicks. Mitchell will serve his suspension on Monday when the Thunder visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

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