Undonis Haslem officially retires from NBA after 20 seasons with Heat

  By
  Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 29, 2023 10:05 AM
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat looks on before the game during game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Things are going to feel a little different in Miami next season.

For the first time in 20 years, Udonis Haslem will not be on the Miami Heat bench. He said before last season started it would be his last, and he has now made it official with a post on social media walking away from the game.

20 years… it’s impossible to put into words what these past 20 years have meant, but y’all know me. I’m damn sure gonna try…

I consider myself extremely blessed to say I can leave this game with no regrets. The championships, the accolades, the brotherhood, man it’s hard not to be at peace. Undrafted to a 3x Champion, All-Rookie 2nd Team, Teammate Of The Year, the oldest player to play in an NBA finals game, Miami Heat’s all-time leading rebounder and longest-tenured player, the list goes on…

Shout out to my Real #OGs, the teammates that let me be their #OG, and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all…🙏🏾 Although this journey has had its ups and downs, I am truly thankful and have no complaints at all… All the way down to leaving money on the table to stay in my city!! You, Miami, made it all worth it!! #three0five4life

I will always be the #OG, but now it’s time for the family man and the businessman to get to work…#realonesshineinthedark

#40, see you in the rafters soon. Until then, #OG out

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Love and numerous other teammates throughout the years congratulated Haslem and thanked him for everything he did for them.

Pat Riley has already said the Heat will retire Udonis Haslem’s #40 in the rafters. Haslem was the embodiment of Heat culture, and Miami will miss having that presence in the locker room and on the bench.

