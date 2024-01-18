 Skip navigation
2024 Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
2024 Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw
Pilar Golf in Argentina to host 2025 Latin America Amateur

Watch Anfernee Simons drain game-winning floater with 0.2 left, lift Trail Blazers past Nets

  
Published January 18, 2024 10:49 AM
Anfernee Simons is one of the quickest, best drivers in the NBA — he averaged 12.6 drives a game, the same number as Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell — and he can get around any single defender and get his shot.

He showed off that skill against the Brooklyn Nets with the game on the line Wednesday, blowing past his man and hitting a game-winning floater in the lane with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Postgame, Trail Blazers coach Chauncy Billups said his team executed this play perfectly, but he deserves credit for a simple but smart play design, getting Simons the ball out top with the floor spaced by shooters — there was no way to pack the paint, and that let Simons get up a head of steam and get to a spot he was comfortable.

Portland was down by nine entering the fourth quarter, but that’s when Simons and Jerami Grant took over, combining to score 27 points in the frame and lead the comeback win.

Brooklyn has now dropped four straight games. Mikal Bridges scored 21 to lead the Nets, while Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 .

