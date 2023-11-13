Watch Anthony Edwards throw down monster dunk over Saric, score 33, Wolves beat Warriors

Stephen Curry scored 38 and usually that’s both the biggest highlight of the night and enough to get the Warriors a win.

Not when Anthony Edwards is in the building, throwing down a devastating dunk over Dario Saric.

Edwards finished with 33 points, but his team got the win over Curry and the Warriors because Edwards had help — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and four other players were in double digits.

Warriors shooters continued to struggle against long defenders, as they had against Cleveland in a loss a couple nights previously. They also are struggling to find a second scorer. Warriors not named Curry shot 36.6% overall for the game and 7-of-30 (23.3%) from beyond the arc.

Minnesota got the 116-110 win, and these two teams face off again in San Francisco on Tuesday in a game that doubles as an In-Season Tournament contest.