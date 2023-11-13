 Skip navigation
Watch Anthony Edwards throw down monster dunk over Saric, score 33, Wolves beat Warriors

  
Published November 13, 2023 08:58 AM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks the ball above Golden State Warriors forward Dario Saric (20) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry scored 38 and usually that’s both the biggest highlight of the night and enough to get the Warriors a win.

Not when Anthony Edwards is in the building, throwing down a devastating dunk over Dario Saric.

Edwards finished with 33 points, but his team got the win over Curry and the Warriors because Edwards had help — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and four other players were in double digits.

Warriors shooters continued to struggle against long defenders, as they had against Cleveland in a loss a couple nights previously. They also are struggling to find a second scorer. Warriors not named Curry shot 36.6% overall for the game and 7-of-30 (23.3%) from beyond the arc.

Minnesota got the 116-110 win, and these two teams face off again in San Francisco on Tuesday in a game that doubles as an In-Season Tournament contest.

