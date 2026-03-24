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Warriors’ Moses Moody has to be stretchered off court after gruesome knee injury

  
Published March 24, 2026 01:48 AM

This might be a good instance to avoid the replays.

Golden State’s fifth-year guard, Moses Moody, had to be stretchered off the court after his knee gave way going up for an uncontested, breakaway dunk. The play happened in overtime, when Moody stole the ball from Dallas’ rookie Cooper Flagg near midcourt and was going in for the exclamation point dunk.

“We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game, via the Associated Press.

Players from both teams consoled Moody and were around him when he was carted off the court.

There is no word yet on exactly what the Moody’s injury is.

Moody had just knocked down a big 3-pointer in overtime and scored 23 for the game. For the season, Moody has averaged 11.9 points per game, shooting 40.2% from 3-point range. This was Moody’s first game back after missing 10 games with a sprained wrist.

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