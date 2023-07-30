Watch Bucks’ MarJon Beauchamp drop 83 at CrawsOver Pro-Am

MarJon Beauchamp didn’t blow anybody’s doors off at Summer League. He had a strong first couple of games — 23 points in the opener — but over his time in Vegas the Bucks wing averaged 13.3 points a game shooting 42.2% overall and 26.3% from beyond the arc. Offensive inconsistency was an issue with the Bucks last season and it’s not clear that changed. Plus, it’s always concerning when a guy who got regular run as a rookie (Beauchamp played in 52 games for Milwaukee) doesn’t stand out at Summer League.

Beauchamp made up for it at The CrawsOver Pro-Am League in Seattle, hosted by Jamal Crawford — Beauchamp dropped 83.

MarJon Beauchamp dropped a record 83 PTS tonight at @thecrawsover 🤯



Went OFF.



For more, download the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/NEIf5hezZ2 pic.twitter.com/XShIukEpCC — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2023

MARJON BEAUCHAMP ON THE WINDMILL.



HE HAS 83 PTS AT @thecrawsover 😱



Watch it live on the NBA App:

📺: https://t.co/NEIf5hezZ2 pic.twitter.com/yuzCZ75w2L — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2023

That set a CrawsOver Pro-Am single-game record. At an event regularly attended — and dominated by — top NBA players, this is impressive.

Beauchamp made a statement that he wants more minutes, but the Bucks are deep on the wing with Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews and Malik Beasley all looking for run as well. Beauchamp was an inefficient scorer last season (shooting under 40% for the year) and if he’s going to get more run he’s going to have to improve his shooting and his defense. Basically, play like it’s the CrawsOver all season long.