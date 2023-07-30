 Skip navigation
Watch Bucks’ MarJon Beauchamp drop 83 at CrawsOver Pro-Am

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 30, 2023 10:42 AM
2023 NBA Playoffs Game Three - Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 22: Marjon Beauchamp #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Miami Heat during Round One Game Three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

MarJon Beauchamp didn’t blow anybody’s doors off at Summer League. He had a strong first couple of games — 23 points in the opener — but over his time in Vegas the Bucks wing averaged 13.3 points a game shooting 42.2% overall and 26.3% from beyond the arc. Offensive inconsistency was an issue with the Bucks last season and it’s not clear that changed. Plus, it’s always concerning when a guy who got regular run as a rookie (Beauchamp played in 52 games for Milwaukee) doesn’t stand out at Summer League.

Beauchamp made up for it at The CrawsOver Pro-Am League in Seattle, hosted by Jamal Crawford — Beauchamp dropped 83.

That set a CrawsOver Pro-Am single-game record. At an event regularly attended — and dominated by — top NBA players, this is impressive.

Beauchamp made a statement that he wants more minutes, but the Bucks are deep on the wing with Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews and Malik Beasley all looking for run as well. Beauchamp was an inefficient scorer last season (shooting under 40% for the year) and if he’s going to get more run he’s going to have to improve his shooting and his defense. Basically, play like it’s the CrawsOver all season long.

